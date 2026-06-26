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Over 50,000 people missing after Venezuela quakes: UN aid chief to AFP
World News
26-06-2026 | 12:16
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Over 50,000 people missing after Venezuela quakes: UN aid chief to AFP
More than 50,000 people are missing after powerful twin earthquakes rocked Venezuela, the United Nations' aid chief told AFP Friday, warning that the death toll was likely to "rise significantly."
"It's a very, very complex emergency response," said U.N. Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher, adding: "We've got over 50,000 people missing, over 500 people dead, so a massive job to go through the rubble."
AFP
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Earthquakes
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