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Israel's army detains 65-year-old retired engineer at south Lebanon checkpoint — the details
News Bulletin Reports
07-11-2026 | 13:00
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Israel's army detains 65-year-old retired engineer at south Lebanon checkpoint — the details
Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Shortly before noon on Friday, the Israeli army detained retired engineer Nakad Bechara, who remains in custody.
The 65-year-old Bechara was traveling by car with a friend when they came across a temporary Israeli army checkpoint set up between Borj el-Mlouk and Deir Mimas.
The checkpoint has reportedly been operating in the area for about a month, following the latest confrontation between the Lebanese and Israeli armies at that location.
Nakad Bechara, who wanted to return to his village and tend to his farmland, has yet to be told why he was detained.
According to available information, Israeli soldiers stopped the two men, requested their identification documents, and searched their phones, including stored information and photos, using a device in their possession.
Bechara was subsequently arrested and taken to an undisclosed location, while his friend was allowed to continue on his way.
His family notified the relevant authorities and also contacted Apostolic Nuncio Archbishop Paolo Borgia, who reportedly assured them.
According to residents of his village, Bechara has no involvement in security-related activities and currently has no known political affiliations. His permanent residence in Deir Mimas is reportedly motivated by his desire to tend to his land and olive trees.
This is not the first such incident at this particular checkpoint. Several residents of Deir Mimas, Qlayaa and Borj el-Mlouk had previously been stopped and had their phones searched before being released about half an hour later.
These serious Israeli violations, including opening fire to prevent farmers from harvesting olives on the outskirts of their villages, restricting their access to their land, and detaining some of them, require a firm response from the international community to rein in these actions, prevent further escalation and ensure that the remaining residents can stay on their land
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