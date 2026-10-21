President Joseph Aoun stressed that years of war have taught Lebanon that it cannot serve as a battleground for foreign conflicts or a channel for other countries' disputes.



Marking the 36th anniversary of the assassination of Dany Chamoun, Aoun paid tribute to a figure who left his mark on Lebanon's political life, recalling a painful chapter in the country's history.



"The years of war have taught us that Lebanon cannot become a battleground for others' wars or a channel for their conflicts," Aoun said, warning that Lebanese citizens pay the price with their lives, security and stability, while the country is left with division and destruction.



He emphasized that lessons from past conflicts demand national unity, the protection of Lebanon's sovereignty and independent decision-making, and ensuring that decisions on war and peace remain exclusively in the hands of the state and its legitimate institutions.



Aoun said these principles are essential to protecting all Lebanese citizens and safeguarding future generations.



He also called for transforming the suffering of the past into a shared determination to build a strong and just state that embraces all its citizens, protects its territory and people, and prevents the recurrence of tragedies for which Lebanon has paid a heavy price.