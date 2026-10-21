President Aoun marks 36th anniversary of Dany Chamoun's assassination: Lebanon must not become a battleground for others' conflicts

Lebanon News
21-10-2026 | 10:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
President Aoun marks 36th anniversary of Dany Chamoun&#39;s assassination: Lebanon must not become a battleground for others&#39; conflicts
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
President Aoun marks 36th anniversary of Dany Chamoun's assassination: Lebanon must not become a battleground for others' conflicts

President Joseph Aoun stressed that years of war have taught Lebanon that it cannot serve as a battleground for foreign conflicts or a channel for other countries' disputes.

Marking the 36th anniversary of the assassination of Dany Chamoun, Aoun paid tribute to a figure who left his mark on Lebanon's political life, recalling a painful chapter in the country's history.

"The years of war have taught us that Lebanon cannot become a battleground for others' wars or a channel for their conflicts," Aoun said, warning that Lebanese citizens pay the price with their lives, security and stability, while the country is left with division and destruction.

He emphasized that lessons from past conflicts demand national unity, the protection of Lebanon's sovereignty and independent decision-making, and ensuring that decisions on war and peace remain exclusively in the hands of the state and its legitimate institutions.

Aoun said these principles are essential to protecting all Lebanese citizens and safeguarding future generations.

He also called for transforming the suffering of the past into a shared determination to build a strong and just state that embraces all its citizens, protects its territory and people, and prevents the recurrence of tragedies for which Lebanon has paid a heavy price.

Lebanon News

marks

anniversary

Chamoun's

assassination:

Lebanon

become

battleground

others'

conflicts

Macron says France to hold conference for Lebanese army after Israeli polls
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-02

President Aoun praises Berri's call for national unity to address Lebanon's challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-12

Aoun's Nabatieh visit: A message of state presence in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-12

President Aoun visits Nabatieh, says South Lebanon's resilience is a 'national badge of honor'

LBCI
World News
2026-10-05

US accuses California woman of spying for China, surveilling Taiwan president's son

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:13

Macron says France to hold conference for Lebanese army after Israeli polls

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

President Aoun calls for negotiations to end war, secure Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:37

70 displaced Syrians return home in 22nd phase of Lebanon's voluntary return plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:33

PM Salam: Women's rights key to building a strong state and reviving the economy

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-01-09

US diplomats visit Caracas to eye reopening embassy: official

LBCI
World News
2026-10-08

US suspending permanent residency program for Microsoft, Vance says

LBCI
World News
2026-07-31

More than 37,500 migrants have returned to Morocco from Ceuta: Madrid

LBCI
World News
07:17

First Russian diesel tanker to depart for US Thursday: TASS, citing deputy PM

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15

Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09

US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08

Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

President Aoun calls for negotiations to end war, secure Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:13

Macron says France to hold conference for Lebanese army after Israeli polls

LBCI
Middle East News
08:24

France's Macron lands in Riyadh on surprise visit: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:37

70 displaced Syrians return home in 22nd phase of Lebanon's voluntary return plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:33

PM Salam: Women's rights key to building a strong state and reviving the economy

LBCI
Middle East News
07:35

Houthis target military base at airport in Yemen's Al Mukalla: AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
03:06

Iran prolongs talks in stalemate to influence US midterms, officials say

LBCI
World News
04:55

Argentina's Milei calls Spain PM Sanchez a 'dictator' in Madrid visit

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More