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Lebanon’s president calls for restraint amid regional tensions, reaffirms solidarity with Saudi Arabia
Lebanon News
22-10-2026 | 11:00
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Lebanon’s president calls for restraint amid regional tensions, reaffirms solidarity with Saudi Arabia
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun called for restraint amid rising regional tensions, reaffirmed Lebanon’s solidarity with Saudi Arabia and urged the government to address key issues during remarks at the start of a Cabinet meeting.
Aoun praised Lebanon’s health minister for his efforts to combat counterfeit and smuggled medicines.
He also commended the security agencies for their efforts to maintain security across the country, particularly in combating terrorism, drugs, arms smuggling and crime, despite mounting economic pressures.
Aoun described the security agencies as the backbone and a fundamental pillar of the state, saying they deserved the country’s support.
The president also praised Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri for his position on preserving the Lebanese army as a red line, safeguarding civil peace and promoting dialogue and understanding, which he described as the best way to protect and save Lebanon.
Aoun warned that the region faces significant challenges and expressed hope that developments would not lead to further escalation. He urged Lebanese political forces to exercise wisdom, awareness, and restraint to shield the country from regional fallout, given its already difficult economic conditions.
He called on ministers and political officials to act responsibly to prevent any regional crisis from destabilizing Lebanon.
Aoun also reiterated Lebanon’s solidarity with Saudi Arabia in the face of attacks and any threats to its sovereignty, security and citizens. He said contacts were underway to facilitate the return of Saudi flights and tourists to Lebanon.
On energy, Aoun thanked Qatar for its efforts to help Lebanon and called for a Cabinet meeting to address the energy and environmental files.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Joseph Aoun
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