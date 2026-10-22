Lebanese Forces ministers walk out of Cabinet over failure to refer explosives case to Judicial Council

Lebanon News
22-10-2026 | 12:28
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Lebanese Forces ministers walk out of Cabinet over failure to refer explosives case to Judicial Council
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Lebanese Forces ministers walk out of Cabinet over failure to refer explosives case to Judicial Council

Lebanese Forces ministers walked out of a Cabinet session in protest over the failure to refer the case involving seized explosives to the Judicial Council.

Speaking after the walkout, Minister Joe Issa el-Khoury said the ministers withdrew because the case had not been referred to the council, arguing that there was no need to wait for the investigation to proceed further, as the party involved had already identified itself.

El-Khoury said the ministers presented the Cabinet with a list of cases that had been referred to the Judicial Council within a day or two of the incidents, noting that nearly three weeks had passed since the explosives case occurred.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Lebanese Forces

Cabinet

Joe Issa el-Khoury

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