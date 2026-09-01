Iran president meets Putin on sidelines of SCO summit

Middle East News
01-09-2026 | 08:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran president meets Putin on sidelines of SCO summit
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran president meets Putin on sidelines of SCO summit

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian held talks on Tuesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Kyrgyzstan, the Iranian presidency said.

"During the meeting, the latest state of bilateral relations between Iran and Russia was reviewed and the two sides discussed ways to strengthen and expand cooperation in various fields," said the presidency in a statement accompanied by images of Putin and Pezeshkian shaking hands.



AFP
 

Middle East News

Iran

President

Russia

Putin

SCO

Summit

LBCI Next
Iran president thanks Putin for Russia's stance during war with US
Two tankers carrying Saudi oil attacked in Strait of Hormuz
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-18

President Aoun meets negotiating delegation ahead of Washington talks on ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
World News
09:01

Iran president thanks Putin for Russia's stance during war with US

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-28

Trump-Netanyahu summit set to focus on Iran, Lebanon, and regional security arrangements

LBCI
World News
2026-07-20

Russia's Putin meets North Korea's top diplomat in Kremlin

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:05

Bessent says US likely to announce Iran bank sanctions this week

LBCI
World News
09:01

Iran president thanks Putin for Russia's stance during war with US

LBCI
Middle East News
07:05

Two tankers carrying Saudi oil attacked in Strait of Hormuz

LBCI
Middle East News
06:25

Iran president says US pressure, threats risk derailing diplomacy

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-01-29

Trump says 'looks like' Hamas will disarm

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-25

Official: Iran reviewed US proposals and considers them excessive

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-22

Turkey discusses ways to end war with Iran, Egypt, US and EU

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-26

President Aoun says Eid al-Adha’s message is to protect lives, calls for unity amid Lebanon’s challenges

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More