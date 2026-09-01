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Iran president meets Putin on sidelines of SCO summit
Middle East News
01-09-2026 | 08:15
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Iran president meets Putin on sidelines of SCO summit
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian held talks on Tuesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Kyrgyzstan, the Iranian presidency said.
"During the meeting, the latest state of bilateral relations between Iran and Russia was reviewed and the two sides discussed ways to strengthen and expand cooperation in various fields," said the presidency in a statement accompanied by images of Putin and Pezeshkian shaking hands.
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