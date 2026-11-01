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Lebanese customs seize 46.7 kg of cocaine in record airport drug bust
Lebanon News
01-11-2026 | 05:39
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Lebanese customs seize 46.7 kg of cocaine in record airport drug bust
Lebanese customs authorities have seized 46.7 kilograms of cocaine at Beirut’s airport in what they described as the largest drug bust in the airport’s history.
In a statement, the General Directorate of Customs said the operation was carried out late Saturday, in coordination with the Lebanese General Security, following security monitoring and intelligence gathering.
The drugs were found in the possession of a Syrian passenger identified by his initials, B.H., who arrived from Accra, Ghana, aboard Middle East Airlines flight MEA 576.
According to the statement, customs officers searched the passenger’s luggage at the airport after receiving information and conducting field surveillance. They discovered 40 packages of cocaine concealed using sophisticated packaging and insulation techniques designed to evade detection by scanning equipment. Electronic tracking devices were also found inside the packages.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect had entered Lebanon through the Masnaa border crossing several weeks earlier before traveling to Accra and returning with the cocaine shipment, suggesting he had been tasked with transporting and delivering the drugs as part of an organized smuggling operation.
The suspect was arrested, and the drugs and other seized items were confiscated.
Customs authorities, in coordination with General Security and under the supervision of the competent judiciary, are continuing their investigations to identify the shipment's intended recipient, determine who dispatched and transported it, and track down other individuals involved.
The General Directorate of Customs said the quantity of cocaine seized, the sophisticated concealment methods and the presence of electronic tracking devices highlighted the seriousness of the operation and the level of preparation involved.
It reaffirmed its commitment to round-the-clock monitoring, inspections, and anti-smuggling efforts in coordination with relevant security agencies to prevent drugs from entering Lebanon and protect the public from their dangers.
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