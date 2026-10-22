News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
22
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Sports Show by BetArabia
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
22
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Will Israel’s war with Hezbollah cost Netanyahu votes in the north?
News Bulletin Reports
22-10-2026 | 13:05
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Will Israel’s war with Hezbollah cost Netanyahu votes in the north?
Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
As Israel’s Oct. 27 elections approach, residents of Kiryat Shmona, a town near the Lebanese border that has borne the brunt of the war with Hezbollah, face a key question: Will the conflict shape their vote?
Residents of northern Israel account for around 17% of the country’s voters, making them an important constituency for both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the opposition.
In the 2022 elections, Netanyahu’s Likud party won around 50% of the vote in Kiryat Shmona, 44% in Shlomi and 39% in Nahariyya. The strong support in these towns helped Netanyahu form the coalition that brought him to power.
Today, the conflict with Hezbollah could change voters’ calculations.
Residents of the north want security guarantees to prevent a repeat of attacks from Lebanon, along with compensation, reconstruction and a return to normal life in their towns.
A poll conducted by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and published by Reuters in May showed that support for Netanyahu’s Likud party in the north had fallen from 35% to 23%. Around 70% of respondents also expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of the war in Lebanon.
The conflict in Lebanon has therefore become part of the election campaign.
Netanyahu is trying to convince northern residents that he has weakened Hezbollah and can protect them.
Meanwhile, his rival Gadi Eisenkot is calling for greater freedom for the Israeli military to strike Hezbollah. He has criticized Netanyahu, saying the goal of eliminating the military threat to northern Israel has not been achieved.
Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who has allied with Yair Lapid, has accused Netanyahu’s government of returning to a policy of containing Hezbollah and failing to restore security to the north.
Some far-right parties, meanwhile, are calling for Israel to take control of additional territory in Lebanon.
The question remains: Will northern residents vote for Netanyahu because they believe he has protected them, or punish him at the ballot box because they still do not feel safe?
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel
Kiryat Shmona
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Gadi Eisenkot
Benjamin Netanyahu
Israel faces accusations over potential Iran strike ahead of elections
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-20
Hegseth's secret meeting with Netanyahu in Israel fuels fears of renewed war with Iran
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-20
Hegseth's secret meeting with Netanyahu in Israel fuels fears of renewed war with Iran
0
World News
2026-08-04
Aramco says US-Iran war has cost the global market 2.6 billion barrels of oil
World News
2026-08-04
Aramco says US-Iran war has cost the global market 2.6 billion barrels of oil
0
Middle East News
2026-10-18
Netanyahu says will eliminate Iran threat with Trump after his endorsement
Middle East News
2026-10-18
Netanyahu says will eliminate Iran threat with Trump after his endorsement
0
Middle East News
2026-08-09
Netanyahu vows Iran will 'not have nuclear weapons' with or without deal
Middle East News
2026-08-09
Netanyahu vows Iran will 'not have nuclear weapons' with or without deal
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel faces accusations over potential Iran strike ahead of elections
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel faces accusations over potential Iran strike ahead of elections
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-21
Israel’s elections: Who’s competing for power, and why the Arab vote matters
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-21
Israel’s elections: Who’s competing for power, and why the Arab vote matters
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-21
War or elections? Israel's leadership divided over timing of Iran strike
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-21
War or elections? Israel's leadership divided over timing of Iran strike
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-20
How does Israel choose its prime minister, and can Netanyahu win the October 27 election?
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-20
How does Israel choose its prime minister, and can Netanyahu win the October 27 election?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-13
As one‑month Iran deadline looms, Israel boosts military preparedness
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-13
As one‑month Iran deadline looms, Israel boosts military preparedness
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-03-15
Eight killed in an airstrike targeting police vehicle in Gaza, medics say
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-03-15
Eight killed in an airstrike targeting police vehicle in Gaza, medics say
0
World News
2026-10-20
France to impose new curfews where necessary: PM
World News
2026-10-20
France to impose new curfews where necessary: PM
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:28
Lebanese Forces ministers walk out of Cabinet over failure to refer explosives case to Judicial Council
Lebanon News
12:28
Lebanese Forces ministers walk out of Cabinet over failure to refer explosives case to Judicial Council
2
Lebanon News
11:00
Lebanon’s president calls for restraint amid regional tensions, reaffirms solidarity with Saudi Arabia
Lebanon News
11:00
Lebanon’s president calls for restraint amid regional tensions, reaffirms solidarity with Saudi Arabia
3
Lebanon News
05:24
Lebanon's Economy Minister reports 19,400 consumer inspections since start of year
Lebanon News
05:24
Lebanon's Economy Minister reports 19,400 consumer inspections since start of year
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Will Israel’s war with Hezbollah cost Netanyahu votes in the north?
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Will Israel’s war with Hezbollah cost Netanyahu votes in the north?
5
Lebanon News
11:43
Salam warns unauthorized weapons storage and transport threaten public safety
Lebanon News
11:43
Salam warns unauthorized weapons storage and transport threaten public safety
6
Middle East News
07:49
Saudi says downed drones in Riyadh, Medina areas
Middle East News
07:49
Saudi says downed drones in Riyadh, Medina areas
7
Middle East News
08:32
Saudi Aramco HQ staff told to evacuate: Two sources briefed on matter
Middle East News
08:32
Saudi Aramco HQ staff told to evacuate: Two sources briefed on matter
8
Middle East News
02:47
Iran's IRGC Navy says seven vessels hit, warns US of wider response
Middle East News
02:47
Iran's IRGC Navy says seven vessels hit, warns US of wider response
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More