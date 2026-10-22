Will Israel’s war with Hezbollah cost Netanyahu votes in the north?

News Bulletin Reports
22-10-2026 | 13:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Will Israel’s war with Hezbollah cost Netanyahu votes in the north?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Will Israel’s war with Hezbollah cost Netanyahu votes in the north?

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

As Israel’s Oct. 27 elections approach, residents of Kiryat Shmona, a town near the Lebanese border that has borne the brunt of the war with Hezbollah, face a key question: Will the conflict shape their vote?

Residents of northern Israel account for around 17% of the country’s voters, making them an important constituency for both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the opposition.

In the 2022 elections, Netanyahu’s Likud party won around 50% of the vote in Kiryat Shmona, 44% in Shlomi and 39% in Nahariyya. The strong support in these towns helped Netanyahu form the coalition that brought him to power.

Today, the conflict with Hezbollah could change voters’ calculations.

Residents of the north want security guarantees to prevent a repeat of attacks from Lebanon, along with compensation, reconstruction and a return to normal life in their towns.

A poll conducted by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and published by Reuters in May showed that support for Netanyahu’s Likud party in the north had fallen from 35% to 23%. Around 70% of respondents also expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of the war in Lebanon.

The conflict in Lebanon has therefore become part of the election campaign.

Netanyahu is trying to convince northern residents that he has weakened Hezbollah and can protect them.

Meanwhile, his rival Gadi Eisenkot is calling for greater freedom for the Israeli military to strike Hezbollah. He has criticized Netanyahu, saying the goal of eliminating the military threat to northern Israel has not been achieved.

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who has allied with Yair Lapid, has accused Netanyahu’s government of returning to a policy of containing Hezbollah and failing to restore security to the north.

Some far-right parties, meanwhile, are calling for Israel to take control of additional territory in Lebanon.

The question remains: Will northern residents vote for Netanyahu because they believe he has protected them, or punish him at the ballot box because they still do not feel safe?

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel

Kiryat Shmona

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Gadi Eisenkot

Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel faces accusations over potential Iran strike ahead of elections
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-20

Hegseth's secret meeting with Netanyahu in Israel fuels fears of renewed war with Iran

LBCI
World News
2026-08-04

Aramco says US-Iran war has cost the global market 2.6 billion barrels of oil

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-10-18

Netanyahu says will eliminate Iran threat with Trump after his endorsement

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-08-09

Netanyahu vows Iran will 'not have nuclear weapons' with or without deal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Israel faces accusations over potential Iran strike ahead of elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-21

Israel’s elections: Who’s competing for power, and why the Arab vote matters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-21

War or elections? Israel's leadership divided over timing of Iran strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-20

How does Israel choose its prime minister, and can Netanyahu win the October 27 election?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-13

As one‑month Iran deadline looms, Israel boosts military preparedness

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08

Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-03-15

Eight killed in an airstrike targeting police vehicle in Gaza, medics say

LBCI
World News
2026-10-20

France to impose new curfews where necessary: PM

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15

Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09

US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08

Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:28

Lebanese Forces ministers walk out of Cabinet over failure to refer explosives case to Judicial Council

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:00

Lebanon’s president calls for restraint amid regional tensions, reaffirms solidarity with Saudi Arabia

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Lebanon's Economy Minister reports 19,400 consumer inspections since start of year

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Will Israel’s war with Hezbollah cost Netanyahu votes in the north?

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:43

Salam warns unauthorized weapons storage and transport threaten public safety

LBCI
Middle East News
07:49

Saudi says downed drones in Riyadh, Medina areas

LBCI
Middle East News
08:32

Saudi Aramco HQ staff told to evacuate: Two sources briefed on matter

LBCI
Middle East News
02:47

Iran's IRGC Navy says seven vessels hit, warns US of wider response

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More