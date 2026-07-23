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Houthis say they attacked two Saudi tankers; Saudi Arabia says one ablaze in Red Sea
Middle East News
23-07-2026 | 04:18
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Houthis say they attacked two Saudi tankers; Saudi Arabia says one ablaze in Red Sea
Yemen's Houthi militia attacked two Saudi Arabian oil tankers in a military operation, the group said on Thursday, and a Saudi news agency later confirmed one of the two vessels was ablaze after an assault while sailing in the Red Sea.
The Saudi Arabian state news agency SPA, citing an official source at the General Transport Authority, said an attack caused a fire on the bow of the tanker Encelia but all crew members were safe. SPA did not say who had targeted the vessel.
Authorities have secured the vessel and its crew and taken measures to protect the marine environment, describing the attack as a violation of international law, SPA reported, citing the source.
Reuters
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