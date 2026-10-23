Aoun condemns deadly church attack in Jordan, expresses solidarity

Lebanon News
23-10-2026 | 10:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Aoun condemns deadly church attack in Jordan, expresses solidarity
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Aoun condemns deadly church attack in Jordan, expresses solidarity

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned an attack targeting worshippers at a church in Jordan’s Karak area, which left several people dead and others injured.

Aoun described the attack as a violation of religious and humanitarian values, warning that terrorism seeks to undermine coexistence and fuel discord among communities.

Expressing Lebanon’s solidarity with Jordan, Aoun extended his condolences to King Abdullah II, the Jordanian government and people, and the victims’ families, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

He also voiced confidence in Jordanian security agencies’ ability to identify those responsible and ensure justice.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Joseph Aoun

Jordan

Karak

LBCI Next
Electricité du Liban to cut power to public institutions over unpaid bills
PM Salam says Lebanon's transport crisis is a state responsibility
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
11:22

Jordan church attack carried out by 'group of extremists:' Interior minister

LBCI
Middle East News
08:13

Seven killed in church shooting in southern Jordan: State TV

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-12

Lebanese President Aoun condemns attack on Saudi oil pipeline

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-10-11

UAE says stands in solidarity with Saudi after airport attack

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Dahr al-Baidar explosives case sparks Cabinet dispute over Judicial Council referral

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

What happens to Lebanon-Israel talks after Israel's election?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:23

Electricité du Liban to cut power to public institutions over unpaid bills

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:54

PM Salam says Lebanon's transport crisis is a state responsibility

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-05-27

US draws up plans to halt immigration, customs processing at 'sanctuary city' airports

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-04

US calls detainee release a ‘positive step’ ahead of Lebanon-Israel talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-08

Lebanon begins 17-km rehabilitation of Dahr el-Baydar highway after years of road hazards

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15

Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09

US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08

Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More