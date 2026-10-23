Aoun condemns deadly church attack in Jordan, expresses solidarity

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned an attack targeting worshippers at a church in Jordan’s Karak area, which left several people dead and others injured.



Aoun described the attack as a violation of religious and humanitarian values, warning that terrorism seeks to undermine coexistence and fuel discord among communities.



Expressing Lebanon’s solidarity with Jordan, Aoun extended his condolences to King Abdullah II, the Jordanian government and people, and the victims’ families, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.



He also voiced confidence in Jordanian security agencies’ ability to identify those responsible and ensure justice.