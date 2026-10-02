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From Flydubai to the ballot box: Security takes center stage in Israel’s election campaign
News Bulletin Reports
02-10-2026 | 13:04
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From Flydubai to the ballot box: Security takes center stage in Israel’s election campaign
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
In a statement Israel viewed as significant in supporting the possibility that the Flydubai incident was an attack, UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash described what happened aboard the aircraft as a “serious terrorist act.”
Writing on social media, Gargash said that while speculation and conspiracy theories should be avoided, vigilance and caution remain essential in confronting the risks of extremism and terrorism.
Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continued to use the incident to highlight divisions within the opposition and its alliance with United Arab List leader Mansour Abbas, who is close to the Muslim Brotherhood.
The developments coincided with an increase in Netanyahu’s polling numbers over the past 24 hours. According to polls, his coalition rose from 49 seats to 51, while the opposition bloc fell from 55 seats to 53.
The opposition responded by launching a campaign under the slogan: “Another government led by Benjamin Netanyahu will crush what remains of democracy without any restraints.”
Security meetings are also continuing at Netanyahu’s initiative. A meeting held Thursday night lasted until late and included an assessment of threats from Iran, which is considered the most dangerous front because of its capabilities, as well as Lebanon, Syria, Hamas in Gaza and the West Bank.
Officials also discussed the possibility of another attempt to seize control of an Israeli aircraft.
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