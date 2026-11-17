The investigation into five Hezbollah members detained between the Bsharri and Koura districts is still underway at the Information Branch of the Internal Security Forces, LBCI has learned.



The investigation is expected to be completed and referred to Government Commissioner to the Military Court Judge Claude Ghanem within the next 48 hours.



According to the information obtained by LBCI, one of the five detainees had left his phone inside an apartment in Nahran to charge its battery. The other four told investigators that their phones had been left at several locations between Choueifat and Beirut’s southern suburbs.



The information further indicated that the premature leak of the five men's detention had compromised the investigation, allowing Hezbollah's security committee to reach the apartment in Nahran and retrieve the only phone left there.



This deprived investigators of access to the data stored on the device, which could have helped establish the nature of the mission the Hezbollah members were carrying out when they were detained.