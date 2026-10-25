Patriarch al-Rahi warns of worsening living conditions, calls for tighter border controls and state monopoly on arms

Maronite Patriarch Bechara al-Rahi warned of Lebanon's worsening economic and social conditions, stressing that citizens are bearing the brunt of the country's hardships.



"What do we say to a family that can no longer afford basic necessities? To a young person searching for a job and a future? To a citizen who feels the burden growing heavier every day?" al-Rahi asked.



Al-Rahi stressed that the state, its institutions and civil society share responsibility for supporting those in need and ensuring that families can live with dignity.



Addressing the increasing sale of land in Lebanon, the patriarch urged Lebanese citizens not to rush into selling their properties, warning that land represents their history, roots, identity and future.



"What Lebanese people give up today may be impossible for their children to recover tomorrow," he cautioned.



Turning to border security, al-Rahi expressed concern over repeated attempts to smuggle weapons and explosives into Lebanon, warning that weaknesses in border controls could threaten national security and stability.



He emphasized that securing Lebanon's borders is essential to protecting the country as a whole.



Al-Rahi also reiterated that weapons must remain exclusively under the control of the state and its institutions, describing this as a fundamental requirement for establishing a capable and just state responsible for maintaining peace and security.



He concluded that Lebanon needs a state that protects its citizens, secures its borders, enforces the law equally and safeguards national sovereignty and rights, rather than one that exercises authority over citizens while remaining powerless in the face of disorder.