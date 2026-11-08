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Patriarch al-Rahi calls for Lebanon's neutrality, warns against new war
Lebanon News
08-11-2026 | 05:34
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Patriarch al-Rahi calls for Lebanon's neutrality, warns against new war
Maronite Patriarch Bechara al-Rahi stressed the importance of keeping Lebanon out of regional conflicts and wars, saying neutrality is essential to preventing the country from becoming a battleground for foreign interests.
In his Sunday homily at the patriarchal seat in Bkerke, al-Rahi said neutrality does not mean abandoning principles or distancing Lebanon from its surroundings, but rather preserving its role as a place of dialogue and peace.
Al-Rahi also addressed a letter from residents of five Christian border villages in southern Lebanon — Rmeish, Debel, Ain Ebel, Alma al-Shaab and Qouzah — outlining 10 urgent demands. He said their concerns would be a major focus of the annual meeting of Lebanon's Catholic patriarchs and bishops, beginning Monday.
Turning to domestic issues, al-Rahi criticized the disruption of electricity and public services over unpaid bills, warning that citizens ultimately bear the consequences of poor governance.
He also called for effective waste management, stronger food safety oversight and greater accountability, stressing the importance of protecting public health and restoring trust in state institutions.
Regarding the Dahr al-Baydar case, al-Rahi urged authorities to allow the judicial investigation to proceed without political interference.
He concluded by emphasizing that Lebanon needs lasting peace rather than the constant threat of another war, calling for a strong state with sole authority over decisions on war and peace and institutions capable of maintaining stability.
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