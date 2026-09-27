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Patriarch al-Rahi calls for sustained dialogue, banking reform and stronger state institutions
Lebanon News
27-09-2026 | 05:20
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Patriarch al-Rahi calls for sustained dialogue, banking reform and stronger state institutions
Maronite Patriarch Bechara al-Rahi said Lebanon needs perseverance and sustained action to overcome its crises and build a state capable of fully assuming its responsibilities.
Al-Rahi stressed that restoring national unity and public confidence in state institutions requires long-term efforts, dialogue and a shared commitment to placing national interests above private considerations.
He said Lebanese diplomacy now faces the challenge of turning international engagement into tangible results.
Al-Rahi also called for progress on banking reform and the recovery of depositors' rights, saying the Lebanese have waited too long and deserve reforms that restore confidence and safeguard their rights.
Lebanon News
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