Patriarch al-Rahi calls for sustained dialogue, banking reform and stronger state institutions

Lebanon News
27-09-2026 | 05:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Patriarch al-Rahi calls for sustained dialogue, banking reform and stronger state institutions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Patriarch al-Rahi calls for sustained dialogue, banking reform and stronger state institutions

Maronite Patriarch Bechara al-Rahi said Lebanon needs perseverance and sustained action to overcome its crises and build a state capable of fully assuming its responsibilities.

Al-Rahi stressed that restoring national unity and public confidence in state institutions requires long-term efforts, dialogue and a shared commitment to placing national interests above private considerations.

He said Lebanese diplomacy now faces the challenge of turning international engagement into tangible results.

Al-Rahi also called for progress on banking reform and the recovery of depositors' rights, saying the Lebanese have waited too long and deserve reforms that restore confidence and safeguard their rights.

Lebanon News

al-Rahi

calls

sustained

dialogue,

banking

reform

stronger

state

institutions

Simon Karam expected to hold high-level Vatican meeting on negotiations: Sources to LBCI
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-02

Patriarch al-Rahi calls for swift reconstruction, says state must remain sole authority

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-20

Patriarch Al-Rahi: South Lebanon is Lebanese land, not a bargaining chip

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-30

Lebanon Foreign Ministry responds to Araghchi: Relations between states require respect for sovereignty and state institutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-14

Hezbollah, Amal call for civil peace, reconstruction and stronger state role

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:48

Simon Karam expected to hold high-level Vatican meeting on negotiations: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:09

FPM hits back at Nawwaf Moussawi, urges Hezbollah to avoid further tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:02

Israeli army claims it struck Hezbollah infrastructure after drone attack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

$150 to $300 for a way into Lebanon: Inside the illegal crossings from Syria

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-06

Iran military spokesman says forces targeted tanker in Gulf

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-14

Lebanon says Israeli strikes have killed 26 paramedics since March 2

LBCI
World News
2026-02-19

South Korea court convicts ex-President Yoon for insurrection in martial law case

LBCI
World News
2026-02-27

US seeks forfeiture of oil tanker and 1.8 million barrels of crude oil

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More