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Patriarch Al-Rahi: South Lebanon is Lebanese land, not a bargaining chip
Lebanon News
20-09-2026 | 04:53
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Patriarch Al-Rahi: South Lebanon is Lebanese land, not a bargaining chip
Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros al-Rahi said Sunday that south Lebanon “is not a bargaining chip, but Lebanese land,” stressing that its residents have the right to security, stability and life.
Speaking during a memorial Mass for the martyrs of the Lebanese Resistance, al-Rahi called for an end to attacks and for Lebanon’s land and rights to be protected.
On negotiations, al-Rahi voiced support for any serious political and diplomatic process that protects Lebanon, prevents war and secures withdrawal, sovereignty, rights and stability.
He also called for statesmen who put the country above personal positions, a society that rejects incitement, responsible media that does not turn disagreements into hostility, and an education that does not pass the hatreds of the past on to younger generations.
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