Patriarch Al-Rahi: South Lebanon is Lebanese land, not a bargaining chip

Lebanon News
20-09-2026 | 04:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Patriarch Al-Rahi: South Lebanon is Lebanese land, not a bargaining chip
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Patriarch Al-Rahi: South Lebanon is Lebanese land, not a bargaining chip

Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros al-Rahi said Sunday that south Lebanon “is not a bargaining chip, but Lebanese land,” stressing that its residents have the right to security, stability and life.

Speaking during a memorial Mass for the martyrs of the Lebanese Resistance, al-Rahi called for an end to attacks and for Lebanon’s land and rights to be protected.

On negotiations, al-Rahi voiced support for any serious political and diplomatic process that protects Lebanon, prevents war and secures withdrawal, sovereignty, rights and stability.

He also called for statesmen who put the country above personal positions, a society that rejects incitement, responsible media that does not turn disagreements into hostility, and an education that does not pass the hatreds of the past on to younger generations.

Lebanon News

Al-Rahi:

South

Lebanon

Lebanese

land,

bargaining

Lebanese Army receives 70 containers of ammunition under US aid program
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-02

Patriarch al-Rahi calls for swift reconstruction, says state must remain sole authority

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-15

Lebanese source to Al Jazeera: Rome talks reach agreement on two pilot zones in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-25

Elias Hoayek: The patriarch who built a global Maronite network from Lebanon to the diaspora

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-09-04

Vance: Confrontation with Iran is not a ‘war’

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:48

Lebanese Army receives 70 containers of ammunition under US aid program

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Who will fill the gap after UNIFIL? Lebanon and Israel remain divided

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:20

UN peacekeeping chief in Lebanon says smooth transition is critical before pull-out

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Health Ministry condemns Israeli army over burning of Meiss El Jabal Governmental Hospital

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2026-09-01

Fuel prices change across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-08

Four killed, 17 injured in bus crash involving Lebanese pilgrims in Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-06

Iraq's Kurdish authorities say 'attack' shuts US-run oil field

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-13

Israeli drone targets car on coastal road in Sidon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Who will fill the gap after UNIFIL? Lebanon and Israel remain divided

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:20

UN peacekeeping chief in Lebanon says smooth transition is critical before pull-out

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:48

Lebanese Army receives 70 containers of ammunition under US aid program

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Without headscarves, women take part in Tehran race despite warnings

LBCI
Middle East News
13:23

Houthis say targeted 'sensitive sites' in Riyadh, Aramco facilities in Yanbu

LBCI
Middle East News
09:43

Yemen fighting between Houthis, govt forces kills 48: Military sources to AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:53

Patriarch Al-Rahi: South Lebanon is Lebanese land, not a bargaining chip

LBCI
World News
02:18

US Treasury's Bessent, China's He to launch talks on AI, trade, critical minerals

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More