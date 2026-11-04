Israel president urges parties to accept 'no clear winner' in election

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday called on parties to accept that "not every commitment and promise can be fulfilled" after the general election delivered no majority for either main bloc.



"I am not asking anyone to give up their core values. But in the current reality, in which there is no clear winner after the elections, I ask for originality and creativity, courage and goodwill, so that the State of Israel emerges the winner," Herzog said upon receiving the official results.



AFP