News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
23
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Concerts
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
23
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Aoun in Tripoli: Turning Lebanon's northern potential into economic opportunity
News Bulletin Reports
24-10-2026 | 12:50
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Aoun in Tripoli: Turning Lebanon's northern potential into economic opportunity
Report by Joe Farchakh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Lebanon cannot rise through one group's efforts alone; it can move forward only when national belonging takes precedence over every other allegiance. With that message, President Joseph Aoun framed his visit to Tripoli as the first visit by a sitting Lebanese president to the city in several decades.
Aoun made four stops during the visit, but delivered one overarching message: economic recovery requires a functioning state, while investment depends on security and stability.
The first stop was at the Tripoli Serail, where Aoun met with local officials and representatives to hear about the needs of the city and the North. He then visited the Palace of Justice, where judicial institutions and the rule of law took center stage.
Between the Serail and the Palace of Justice, security emerged as a key prerequisite for any development project.
However, the economic focus of the visit was its third stop: the Port of Tripoli. The discussions there went beyond developing the port itself and addressed Lebanon’s position on regional and international trade routes.
According to LBCI sources, Aoun stressed during the meeting the need to prepare Lebanon’s ports to integrate into the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, known as IMEC, by modernizing infrastructure, expanding capacity, strengthening governance and advancing digital transformation. The goal is ultimately to connect the ports of Tripoli and Beirut to the network of ports serving the corridor.
Nonetheless, the economic vision extends beyond docks and containers.
The Port of Tripoli, Rene Moawad Airport in Qlayaat, the Special Economic Zone and the northern oil installations are not separate projects, but components of an integrated economic and logistics system linking maritime and air transport with trade, industry and energy. Together, they could pave the way for new investment and job opportunities.
The fourth and final stop was the Rashid Karami International Fair, one of Tripoli’s most prominent economic and architectural landmarks. The site itself encapsulates the city’s paradox: significant potential awaiting real investment.
From there, Aoun again linked economic recovery to restoring the state’s authority and ensuring that weapons are held exclusively by its legitimate institutions.
Four stops in a single day carried a message that extended beyond Tripoli to all of Lebanon: development is not a privilege reserved for the capital, and the North is not an economic periphery. But the real test begins after the visit ends, when promises and projects are translated into decisions, investments, and actual work on the ground.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Joseph Aoun
Tripoli
Lebanon
Economic
Opportunity
Dahr al-Baidar explosives case sparks Cabinet dispute over Judicial Council referral
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-06
IMEC Ports Club brings Lebanon's Beirut and Tripoli ports into wider trade network
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-06
IMEC Ports Club brings Lebanon's Beirut and Tripoli ports into wider trade network
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-12
Aoun's Nabatieh visit: A message of state presence in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-12
Aoun's Nabatieh visit: A message of state presence in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun, Macron agree to boost economic and energy cooperation, resume oil and gas exploration in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun, Macron agree to boost economic and energy cooperation, resume oil and gas exploration in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-02
President Aoun praises Berri's call for national unity to address Lebanon's challenges
Lebanon News
2026-09-02
President Aoun praises Berri's call for national unity to address Lebanon's challenges
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-23
Dahr al-Baidar explosives case sparks Cabinet dispute over Judicial Council referral
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-23
Dahr al-Baidar explosives case sparks Cabinet dispute over Judicial Council referral
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-23
What happens to Lebanon-Israel talks after Israel's election?
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-23
What happens to Lebanon-Israel talks after Israel's election?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-23
Hebron attack raises security concerns ahead of Israeli elections
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-23
Hebron attack raises security concerns ahead of Israeli elections
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-22
Will Israel’s war with Hezbollah cost Netanyahu votes in the north?
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-22
Will Israel’s war with Hezbollah cost Netanyahu votes in the north?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-07-21
Bahrain says intercepted Iranian air attacks
Middle East News
2026-07-21
Bahrain says intercepted Iranian air attacks
0
World News
01:05
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes waters near Vanuatu, USGS says
World News
01:05
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes waters near Vanuatu, USGS says
0
Middle East News
09:07
UAE's Ras Al Khaimah shuts all beaches as neighbors grapple with oil spill
Middle East News
09:07
UAE's Ras Al Khaimah shuts all beaches as neighbors grapple with oil spill
0
Middle East News
2026-06-27
Bahrain says targeted by several Iranian drones
Middle East News
2026-06-27
Bahrain says targeted by several Iranian drones
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:44
President Aoun from Tripoli: Fighting corruption a priority, judicial independence essential
Lebanon News
03:44
President Aoun from Tripoli: Fighting corruption a priority, judicial independence essential
2
Middle East News
09:07
UAE's Ras Al Khaimah shuts all beaches as neighbors grapple with oil spill
Middle East News
09:07
UAE's Ras Al Khaimah shuts all beaches as neighbors grapple with oil spill
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Aoun in Tripoli: Turning Lebanon's northern potential into economic opportunity
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Aoun in Tripoli: Turning Lebanon's northern potential into economic opportunity
4
World News
03:42
North Korea's Kim 'appears' to have arrived in China's Dandong: Seoul govt source
World News
03:42
North Korea's Kim 'appears' to have arrived in China's Dandong: Seoul govt source
5
World News
01:05
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes waters near Vanuatu, USGS says
World News
01:05
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes waters near Vanuatu, USGS says
6
Middle East News
07:44
Saudi strike on house in Yemen's Sanaa kills three: Houthi media
Middle East News
07:44
Saudi strike on house in Yemen's Sanaa kills three: Houthi media
7
Middle East News
09:34
Jordan king orders 'iron fist' response to deadly church attack
Middle East News
09:34
Jordan king orders 'iron fist' response to deadly church attack
8
Middle East News
05:52
Saudi forces say intercepted two Houthi missiles fired at Yanbu, Taif
Middle East News
05:52
Saudi forces say intercepted two Houthi missiles fired at Yanbu, Taif
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More