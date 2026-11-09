US Ambassador to UN Mike Waltz to visit Lebanon next week: LBCI sources

Lebanon News
09-11-2026 | 12:20
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US Ambassador to UN Mike Waltz to visit Lebanon next week: LBCI sources
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US Ambassador to UN Mike Waltz to visit Lebanon next week: LBCI sources

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz is expected to visit Lebanon next week, sources told LBCI.

Lebanon News

Ambassador

Waltz

visit

Lebanon

week:

sources

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