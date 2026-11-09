IMF delegation arrives in Lebanon for key talks on banking reforms and deposit recovery

Lebanon Economy
09-11-2026 | 08:21
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IMF delegation arrives in Lebanon for key talks on banking reforms and deposit recovery
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IMF delegation arrives in Lebanon for key talks on banking reforms and deposit recovery

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation has arrived in Lebanon for four days of negotiations aimed at advancing banking sector reforms and addressing the country's financial crisis.

The delegation, led by IMF mission chief Ernesto Ramirez Rigo, will meet with Lebanese officials to discuss restructuring the banking sector and proposed legislation to address the financial gap, a key issue in efforts to recover depositors' funds.

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber will lead the Lebanese negotiating team, which includes Economy and Trade Minister Amer Bisat, representatives from Banque du Liban, the presidency and the prime minister's office, along with financial experts.

The talks will begin Tuesday, November 10, at the Finance Ministry before moving to the Phoenicia Hotel for further discussions. A final session is scheduled for Friday, November 13.

The Finance Ministry described the negotiations as a crucial step toward resolving Lebanon's banking crisis, recovering depositors' savings and advancing the legislation needed to secure an IMF agreement after years of stalled negotiations.
 

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IMF delegation arrives in Lebanon for key talks on banking reforms and deposit recovery

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