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Lebanon-Syria border crossing reopens after Israeli strikes as both countries seek stronger economic ties
News Bulletin Reports
09-11-2026 | 13:02
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Lebanon-Syria border crossing reopens after Israeli strikes as both countries seek stronger economic ties
Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Nearly two years after Israeli strikes destroyed the Abboudieh-Dabbousieh border crossing between Lebanon and Syria, forcing its closure, the crossing has reopened to travelers and commercial traffic.
The reopening immediately drew large crowds of people crossing in both directions, marking the restoration of a key link between the neighboring countries.
The crossing reopened after months of delays as Syrian authorities completed the necessary preparations. The Lebanese side had been ready since September 4.
The inauguration ceremony carried particular significance, with a man who lost his leg after stepping on a land mine near the crossing following the fall of the former Syrian regime taking part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The event also included the inauguration of a customs building on the Lebanese side.
The reopening, which is expected to be followed by the reopening of the Arida border crossing in early December, represents more than the restoration of a bridge for passengers and goods. It is also a step toward strengthening relations between two neighboring countries whose shared geography and economic interests require coordination and cooperation.
Syria's chargé d'affaires in Lebanon, Iyad al-Hazzaa, told LBCI that the initiative reflects Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa's vision for developing economic and trade relations between the two countries.
The growing cooperation has been reflected in a series of meetings between Lebanese and Syrian officials.
According to LBCI sources, preparations are underway for a meeting in Damascus, where several bilateral agreements and treaties are expected to be signed. Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani are expected to participate.
Beyond bilateral relations, the crossing's reopening could strengthen Lebanon's position in regional trade and economic networks.
The Abboudieh crossing could become a key route for transporting Iraqi oil overland through Syria to Lebanese ports, from where it could be exported to international markets, provided the three countries reach an agreement.
The issue is expected to be discussed during the Iraqi prime minister's anticipated visit to Lebanon on November 18.
Lebanon is also seeking a role in the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), a trade initiative linking India, the Middle East and Europe.
By reopening border crossings and strengthening its ports, Lebanon hopes to expand its role in international trade, particularly following the inclusion of the ports of Beirut and Tripoli in the network of ports associated with the project.
The reopening of the Abboudieh crossing has restored passenger and commercial traffic through northern Lebanon while easing pressure on the Masnaa border crossing.
Previously, travelers had been forced to use the Masnaa route or cross on foot through the Arida crossing.
From a bridge destroyed during the war and subsequently rebuilt to diplomatic and economic ties undergoing renewal, the reopening of Abboudieh represents more than the restoration of a border crossing.
It is also a test of whether Lebanon and Syria can turn their shared geography into shared economic opportunities.
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