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Hezbollah chief calls Israeli election results a form of defeat, rejects disarmament
Lebanon News
28-10-2026 | 12:42
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Hezbollah chief calls Israeli election results a form of defeat, rejects disarmament
Hezbollah chief Sheikh Naim Qassem described the results of Israel’s elections as a form of defeat, insisting that there was no room for discussion about disarming the group as long as Israeli occupation and attacks continued.
In a statement, Qassem said Hezbollah emerged to resist Israeli occupation and accused Israel of pursuing expansionist wars aimed at establishing a “Greater Israel.”
He accused the United States and Western countries of enabling Israel’s actions in the Palestinian territories. He said resistance had come at a heavy cost but argued that surrender would allow Israel to expand its control over Lebanon.
He described Israel as facing setbacks, internal turmoil and political, economic and social crises, citing the election results as one manifestation of what he called defeat.
Turning to Iran, Qassem said the country had thwarted U.S. and Israeli efforts to overthrow its political system and divide the country.
He also criticized Washington’s regional policies, claiming that the United States was facing political and economic challenges and a declining global standing.
On Lebanon, Qassem reaffirmed Hezbollah’s commitment to resistance, rejecting disarmament talks while Israeli occupation and attacks continued. He called for an Israeli withdrawal and for the Lebanese army to deploy south of the Litani River.
Qassem also rejected the framework agreement, calling it unconstitutional and a threat to Lebanon’s sovereignty. He said the Iran-U.S. agreement had helped reduce Israeli attacks on Lebanon and praised Tehran’s efforts to secure an Israeli withdrawal.
He also called for an end to what he described as U.S. tutelage over Lebanon, reaffirmed Hezbollah’s commitment to reconstruction and national unity, and stressed the group’s strong ties with the Amal Movement and allied parties.
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