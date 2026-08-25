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Syria slams Israeli minister's 'illegal' visit to country's south
Middle East News
25-08-2026 | 12:11
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Syria slams Israeli minister's 'illegal' visit to country's south
Syria slammed a visit by Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Tuesday to troops in the country's south where he vowed to keep forces there while "threats" persisted.
Syria "condemns the illegal entry today of Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz and his crossing of the international border... in flagrant violation of the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity," a foreign ministry statement said, urging the international community to take "the necessary measures to force the occupying authorities to halt these repeated violations."
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