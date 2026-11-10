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PM Salam says Qlayaat Airport to begin trial flights on November 22, regular commercial operations set for December 14
Lebanon News
10-11-2026 | 12:05
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PM Salam says Qlayaat Airport to begin trial flights on November 22, regular commercial operations set for December 14
Trial flights at Qlayaat Airport will begin on November 22, with regular commercial flights scheduled to launch on December 14, 2026, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam announced.
Salam chaired a meeting on Monday to follow up on preparations for the airport's reopening. The meeting reviewed progress on the technical and operational preparations, as well as the remaining steps needed to launch air traffic from the airport.
Following the meeting, Salam said the airport's destinations, initial flight schedule, and departure times would be officially announced on Sunday, November 15. Passengers will be able to begin booking flights on the same day.
He added that trial flights would commence on November 22, coinciding with Lebanon's Independence Day and the anniversary of the assassination of former President René Moawad, after whom the airport is named.
Salam described the upcoming milestones as the actual beginning of operations at Qlayaat Airport, saying they would strengthen Lebanon's air links with the outside world and create new opportunities for economic and tourism development in northern Lebanon and the country as a whole.
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