No change, no reshuffle: PM Salam government set to remain intact

News Bulletin Reports
22-09-2026 | 12:51
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No change, no reshuffle: PM Salam government set to remain intact
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No change, no reshuffle: PM Salam government set to remain intact

Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam’s government appears set to remain unchanged for now, with neither a new Cabinet nor a reshuffle currently gaining political support.

The government secured the confidence of 68 MPs just days ago, strengthening its position in Parliament. Sources close to Salam say replacing the government is not under consideration.

Saudi Arabia, which supported the government’s formation and helped secure the political balance behind it, also opposes a change amid current domestic and regional conditions. Another factor is the lack of guarantees that Salam would be renamed prime minister if a new government were formed.

Talk of a limited reshuffle involving three or four ministers has also circulated amid reported dissatisfaction with their performance. However, the political forces concerned say such a move is not currently on the table.

The Lebanese Forces denied plans to replace Energy Minister Joe Saddi. Instead, the party is calling on the government to pay public institutions’ outstanding dues to Electricité du Liban and allow Saddi to raise electricity tariffs to increase power supply and reduce residents’ reliance on private generators. The party said it could consider other options if those measures are not taken.

Amal and Hezbollah have also ruled out a reshuffle for now, saying current circumstances do not allow for one.

For the time being, political forces appear to favor keeping the government intact to avoid further disruption amid heightened regional tensions.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

change,

reshuffle:

Salam

government

remain

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