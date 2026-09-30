Israeli airline El Al says planning to resume flights to Dubai in November

Middle East News
30-09-2026 | 14:40
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Israeli airline El Al says planning to resume flights to Dubai in November
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Israeli airline El Al says planning to resume flights to Dubai in November

Israel's national carrier El Al said Wednesday it is preparing to resume flights to Dubai, following an incident involving a flight operated by Emirati low cost airline flydubai between the two countries.

"El Al announces preparations to resume its operations on the Tel Aviv–Dubai route during the month of November," the company wrote in a statement, noting that an eight-month suspension was due to the war the U.S. and Israel launched against Iran in late February.

AFP

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