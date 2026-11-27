Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said a proposal is being considered to allow UNIFIL to continue carrying out some of its tasks beyond Dec. 31, pending a Security Council discussion of alternative arrangements to replace the mission.



Salam said Washington may be open to examining the proposal, stressing that it would not settle the question of what comes after UNIFIL but would give Lebanon additional time to agree on a new security framework for the south.



He emphasized that any force deployed in southern Lebanon must receive Security Council approval, saying he had made Lebanon’s position on the matter clear.



On another front, Salam said relations between the United States and Iran have a direct impact on the situation in Lebanon, stressing that the country is not isolated from its regional surroundings and remains affected by developments amid ongoing regional instability.



He added that negotiations with Israel had been suspended because of the Israeli elections.