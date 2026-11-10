UNIFIL patrol comes under gunfire near South Lebanon's Wadi Jilou, no peacekeepers injured

Lebanon News
10-11-2026 | 14:43
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UNIFIL patrol comes under gunfire near South Lebanon&#39;s Wadi Jilou, no peacekeepers injured
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UNIFIL patrol comes under gunfire near South Lebanon's Wadi Jilou, no peacekeepers injured

A routine patrol belonging to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) came under gunfire on Tuesday evening near the southern town of Wadi Jilou, with approximately 12 shots fired in its direction, the peacekeeping force said.

After detecting a muzzle flash, the patrol returned fire, prompting the shooter to stop. No peacekeepers were injured in the incident.

UNIFIL reiterated that all parties are required under international law to ensure the safety and security of United Nations personnel and property at all times.

The force stressed that deliberate attacks against peacekeepers constitute a violation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and international humanitarian law.

It called on the Lebanese government to promptly launch an investigation to identify those responsible for the attack and hold them accountable.

Lebanon News

UNIFIL

Patrol

South Lebanon

Wadi Jilou

Peacekeepers

PM Salam says Qlayaat Airport to begin trial flights on November 22, regular commercial operations set for December 14
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