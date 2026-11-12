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Lebanon allocates $100 million for EDL dues, $20 million for solar energy
Lebanon News
12-11-2026 | 07:21
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Lebanon allocates $100 million for EDL dues, $20 million for solar energy
Lebanon’s Parliament approved an additional $100 million in funding to settle outstanding payments owed by public institutions and administrations to Electricité du Liban (EDL).
It also approved an additional $20 million allocation for residential solar energy projects.
The Cabinet will determine the mechanism for disbursing the solar energy funds, either through the Public Corporation for Housing or Kafalat
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