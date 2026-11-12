Lebanon allocates $100 million for EDL dues, $20 million for solar energy

Lebanon News
12-11-2026 | 07:21
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Lebanon allocates $100 million for EDL dues, $20 million for solar energy
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Lebanon allocates $100 million for EDL dues, $20 million for solar energy

Lebanon’s Parliament approved an additional $100 million in funding to settle outstanding payments owed by public institutions and administrations to Electricité du Liban (EDL).

It also approved an additional $20 million allocation for residential solar energy projects.

The Cabinet will determine the mechanism for disbursing the solar energy funds, either through the Public Corporation for Housing or Kafalat

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Parliament

EDL

Solar

Energy

President Aoun calls for stronger Lebanon-Turkey ties as Bilal Erdogan voices support for Lebanese sovereignty
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