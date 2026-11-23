French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he was earmarking €350 million ($385 million) ‌in state support for civil aviation research during a visit to an Airbus plant in Toulouse, in southwestern France.



The announcement ⁠was part of the second edition of the "Choose France" business summit, dedicated to French companies investing in the country. France has announced 81 new investment projects worth €14.9 billion at the summit.



Reuters