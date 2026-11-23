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France's Macron earmarks €350 million for civil aviation research
World News
23-11-2026 | 06:51
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France's Macron earmarks €350 million for civil aviation research
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he was earmarking €350 million ($385 million) in state support for civil aviation research during a visit to an Airbus plant in Toulouse, in southwestern France.
The announcement was part of the second edition of the "Choose France" business summit, dedicated to French companies investing in the country. France has announced 81 new investment projects worth €14.9 billion at the summit.
Reuters
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