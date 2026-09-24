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British government provides £88 million in aid for Gaza
World News
24-09-2026 | 12:43
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British government provides £88 million in aid for Gaza
The British government on Thursday said it was providing an £88 million ($116.25 million) package of support for humanitarian relief and early recovery in Gaza.
The funding would help deliver health care, clean water, sanitation and hygiene services, waste management and protection support to people in Gaza and the West Bank, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) said in a statement.
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