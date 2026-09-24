British government provides £88 million in aid for Gaza

World News
24-09-2026 | 12:43
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British government provides £88 million in aid for Gaza
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British government provides £88 million in aid for Gaza

The British government on Thursday said it was providing an £88 million ($116.25 million) package of support for humanitarian ⁠relief and early recovery in Gaza.

The funding would help deliver health care, clean water, sanitation and hygiene services, ⁠waste management and protection support to people in Gaza ⁠and the West Bank, the UK Foreign, ⁠Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) said in ⁠a statement.



Reuters 
 

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British

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Millions

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Gaza

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