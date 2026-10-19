WFP says ending aid for half million in Gaza due to funding shortfall

The U.N.'s World Food Program (WFP) said Monday it would end monthly assistance to 500,000 people in Gaza due to a funding shortfall, while warning that needs remained acute.



"As of this month, we're now cutting half a million people from the number of people that we're assisting," Shaun Hughes, the WFP country director, told AFP.



The reductions bring down to 1.1 million people -- still roughly half of war-battered Gaza's population -- the number of Palestinians receiving WFP aid either in food or cash assistance.







AFP