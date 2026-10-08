Lebanese Energy Minister signs amended power purchase agreements for two solar projects

Lebanon News
08-10-2026 | 05:54
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Lebanese Energy Minister signs amended power purchase agreements for two solar projects
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Lebanese Energy Minister signs amended power purchase agreements for two solar projects

Energy and Water Minister Joe Saddi signed amended power purchase agreements with C.D.N. and EONE, taking another step toward activating licensed renewable energy projects in Lebanon and completing the procedures needed to move their solar power generation projects forward.

The two agreements, described as novated, restated and amended PPAs, are part of 11 licenses granted in 2022 for solar power generation projects, which Saddi reactivated shortly after taking office.

Saddi said completing the agreements for the licensed projects represents a practical step toward turning existing licenses into actual investments on the ground. He stressed that the ministry will continue working to complete procedures for the remaining projects, alongside ongoing reforms in the electricity sector and efforts to establish the regulatory and institutional environment needed to develop renewable energy projects and attract further investment.

The development comes as part of ongoing efforts to revive investment in electricity generation from renewable sources and accelerate the transition of licensed projects from the legal and contractual framework to actual implementation. The projects are expected to contribute to increasing generation capacity, diversifying Lebanon’s energy mix, and reducing reliance on imported conventional energy sources.

The projects are particularly significant as Lebanon seeks to attract private-sector investment in the electricity sector and strengthen the role of renewable energy as a key component of electricity-sector reform and improved energy security.

Lebanon News

Lebanese

Energy

Minister

Joe Saddi

Power

Agreements

Solar

Projects

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