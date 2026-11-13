Lebanese army seizes large weapons cache in Beirut’s southern suburbs

Lebanon News
13-11-2026 | 10:16
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Lebanese army seizes large weapons cache in Beirut’s southern suburbs
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Lebanese army seizes large weapons cache in Beirut’s southern suburbs

The Lebanese army’s Intelligence Directorate raided a weapons warehouse in the Msharafieh area of Beirut’s southern suburbs, seizing a large quantity of weapons and military ammunition and arresting a Lebanese national.

The operation followed close surveillance and monitoring of weapons transfers and trafficking activities, the army said in a statement.

The seized items were handed over to the relevant authorities, while an investigation into the detainee was launched under the supervision of the competent judiciary.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Lebanese Army

Msharafieh

Beirut

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