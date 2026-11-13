Lebanese army seizes large weapons cache in Beirut’s southern suburbs

The Lebanese army’s Intelligence Directorate raided a weapons warehouse in the Msharafieh area of Beirut’s southern suburbs, seizing a large quantity of weapons and military ammunition and arresting a Lebanese national.



The operation followed close surveillance and monitoring of weapons transfers and trafficking activities, the army said in a statement.



The seized items were handed over to the relevant authorities, while an investigation into the detainee was launched under the supervision of the competent judiciary.