Lebanese army seizes 245 kg of TNT, explosives in attempted smuggling from Syria

The Lebanese army seized around 245 kilograms of highly explosive TNT, four explosive devices and eight detonators during an attempted smuggling operation from Syria into Lebanon, the army said.



The seizure took place Thursday, as part of monitoring and surveillance operations along Lebanon’s northern and eastern borders, according to a statement.



The army also seized electrical wires used for detonators.



The smugglers fled toward Syrian territory as soon as an army patrol arrived at the scene, the statement said.



The seized materials were handed over to the relevant authorities, while efforts and coordination are underway to arrest those involved.