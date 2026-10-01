News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
24
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
24
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese army seizes 245 kg of TNT, explosives in attempted smuggling from Syria
Lebanon News
01-10-2026 | 11:40
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanese army seizes 245 kg of TNT, explosives in attempted smuggling from Syria
The Lebanese army seized around 245 kilograms of highly explosive TNT, four explosive devices and eight detonators during an attempted smuggling operation from Syria into Lebanon, the army said.
The seizure took place Thursday, as part of monitoring and surveillance operations along Lebanon’s northern and eastern borders, according to a statement.
The army also seized electrical wires used for detonators.
The smugglers fled toward Syrian territory as soon as an army patrol arrived at the scene, the statement said.
The seized materials were handed over to the relevant authorities, while efforts and coordination are underway to arrest those involved.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Lebanese Army
TNT
Syria
Next
IMF says Lebanon needs key reforms for programme
Syrian government officials and Hezbollah held secret talks in Turkey: Sources tell Reuters
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-17
Lebanese army arrests suspects, seizes weapons and drugs in Baalbek raids
Lebanon News
2026-07-17
Lebanese army arrests suspects, seizes weapons and drugs in Baalbek raids
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-14
Sky Lounge Services denies claims of jet fuel smuggling from Qlayaat Airport
Lebanon News
2026-09-14
Sky Lounge Services denies claims of jet fuel smuggling from Qlayaat Airport
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-08
Four killed, 17 injured in bus crash involving Lebanese pilgrims in Syria
Lebanon News
2026-07-08
Four killed, 17 injured in bus crash involving Lebanese pilgrims in Syria
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-30
Israeli strike on army vehicle in Nabatieh al-Fawqa seriously wounds Lebanese army serviceman, 3 civilians
Lebanon News
2026-09-30
Israeli strike on army vehicle in Nabatieh al-Fawqa seriously wounds Lebanese army serviceman, 3 civilians
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
President challenges banking reform law: Lebanon's IMF talks face new test
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
President challenges banking reform law: Lebanon's IMF talks face new test
0
Lebanon News
12:09
Lebanon’s Cabinet approves 2027 budget bill, raises public-sector transport allowance
Lebanon News
12:09
Lebanon’s Cabinet approves 2027 budget bill, raises public-sector transport allowance
0
Lebanon Economy
12:00
IMF says Lebanon needs key reforms for programme
Lebanon Economy
12:00
IMF says Lebanon needs key reforms for programme
0
Middle East News
05:47
Syrian government officials and Hezbollah held secret talks in Turkey: Sources tell Reuters
Middle East News
05:47
Syrian government officials and Hezbollah held secret talks in Turkey: Sources tell Reuters
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-12
Lebanese ambassador oversees departure of humanitarian aid flight from Paris to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-03-12
Lebanese ambassador oversees departure of humanitarian aid flight from Paris to Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
12:00
IMF says Lebanon needs key reforms for programme
Lebanon Economy
12:00
IMF says Lebanon needs key reforms for programme
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-02
Sources to LBCI: Ali Hassan Khalil holds meetings in Doha, discusses ceasefire efforts with Qatari officials
Lebanon News
2026-06-02
Sources to LBCI: Ali Hassan Khalil holds meetings in Doha, discusses ceasefire efforts with Qatari officials
0
Middle East News
2026-05-18
Source to Reuters: Pakistan sent modified Iranian proposal to US to end war
Middle East News
2026-05-18
Source to Reuters: Pakistan sent modified Iranian proposal to US to end war
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
03:58
Saudi Arabia turned down Israeli requests to send planes to retrieve passengers: Saudi source
Middle East News
03:58
Saudi Arabia turned down Israeli requests to send planes to retrieve passengers: Saudi source
2
Middle East News
15:41
Attack on bus in Syria kills five: Security source to AFP
Middle East News
15:41
Attack on bus in Syria kills five: Security source to AFP
3
Middle East News
14:40
Israeli airline El Al says planning to resume flights to Dubai in November
Middle East News
14:40
Israeli airline El Al says planning to resume flights to Dubai in November
4
Middle East News
05:47
Syrian government officials and Hezbollah held secret talks in Turkey: Sources tell Reuters
Middle East News
05:47
Syrian government officials and Hezbollah held secret talks in Turkey: Sources tell Reuters
5
Middle East News
15:31
Israel says flight incident was attack on Abraham Accords with UAE
Middle East News
15:31
Israel says flight incident was attack on Abraham Accords with UAE
6
Middle East News
15:53
Wounded Indian pilot from flydubai flight being treated in Saudi hospital: Embassy
Middle East News
15:53
Wounded Indian pilot from flydubai flight being treated in Saudi hospital: Embassy
7
Lebanon News
11:40
Lebanese army seizes 245 kg of TNT, explosives in attempted smuggling from Syria
Lebanon News
11:40
Lebanese army seizes 245 kg of TNT, explosives in attempted smuggling from Syria
8
Lebanon News
12:09
Lebanon’s Cabinet approves 2027 budget bill, raises public-sector transport allowance
Lebanon News
12:09
Lebanon’s Cabinet approves 2027 budget bill, raises public-sector transport allowance
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More