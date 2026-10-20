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Israeli military accuses Lebanese army of failing to dismantle Hezbollah weapons site in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
20-10-2026 | 03:17
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Israeli military accuses Lebanese army of failing to dismantle Hezbollah weapons site in southern Lebanon
The Israeli military accused the Lebanese army of failing to dismantle a significant Hezbollah military facility in southern Lebanon, alleging that the group continued using the site to store and transfer weapons despite assurances that it had been addressed.
In a statement, the Israeli military said that under the 2024 understandings, which governed Israeli and Lebanese actions until Operation Roaring Lion, the Lebanese army was responsible for addressing Hezbollah's weapons and military infrastructure in southern Lebanon.
However, it claimed that the Lebanese army had failed to fulfill those responsibilities, allowing Hezbollah to continue strengthening its military presence, acquiring weapons and developing infrastructure in the area.
The Israeli military also criticized the Lebanese army's 2025 Operation Homeland Shield, claiming that the operation failed to dismantle Hezbollah's military capabilities or prevent the group from continuing its activities.
According to the statement, a Hezbollah weapons storage facility in the Kfarra area of southern Lebanon was referred to the Lebanese army in December 2025 through a U.S.-led monitoring mechanism.
The Lebanese army subsequently reported that the site had been addressed.
However, the Israeli military claimed that several months later, Hezbollah operatives were still using the facility and had removed weapons and military equipment to preserve the group's capabilities.
The Israeli military released footage it said showed Hezbollah members loading weapons from the site onto a truck.
It said Israeli forces struck the truck after identifying the activity.
The Israeli military further alleged that its Intelligence Directorate had identified cases in which Lebanese army personnel coordinated with Hezbollah over enforcement operations.
According to the statement, such coordination helped delay or obstruct enforcement measures and allowed Hezbollah to prepare for the removal and transfer of weapons.
The Israeli military called on the Lebanese army to take more decisive action to fulfill its responsibilities and prevent Hezbollah from maintaining weapons and military infrastructure in southern Lebanon.
It also said it would continue monitoring Hezbollah's efforts to rebuild and strengthen its military capabilities and would act against activities it considers threats to Israel and its civilians.
The statement further accused Hezbollah of dragging Lebanon into a war in support of Iran during Operation Roaring Lion, claiming the group launched thousands of rockets, including from areas south of the Litani River.
The Israeli military stressed that under the existing security arrangements, no armed personnel, military facilities or weapons belonging to entities other than the Lebanese government or the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) should be present south of the Litani River.
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