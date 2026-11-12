US envoys arrive in Russia for Putin meeting: Russian agencies

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12-11-2026 | 00:33
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US envoys arrive in Russia for Putin meeting: Russian agencies
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US envoys arrive in Russia for Putin meeting: Russian agencies

U.S. envoys have arrived in Russia for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, Russian news agencies said on Thursday.

"At Vnukovo (Airport), U.S. President's special envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff were met by Russian President's special representative Kirill Dmitriev," Interfax news agency said.

AFP

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envoys

arrive

Russia

Putin

meeting:

Russian

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