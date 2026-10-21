Top Arab-Israeli election candidate tells AFP Netanyahu win would be 'catastrophe'

Middle East News
21-10-2026 | 10:21
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Top Arab-Israeli election candidate tells AFP Netanyahu win would be &#39;catastrophe&#39;
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Top Arab-Israeli election candidate tells AFP Netanyahu win would be 'catastrophe'

The top Arab candidate in next week's Israeli elections, which could see him emerge as a kingmaker, warned on Wednesday of disaster if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu won again, voicing hope for high Arab turnout.

If Netanyahu and his far-right allies return to power "that would, first and foremost, be a catastrophe for the State of Israel", Raam party leader Mansour Abbas told AFP in an interview. "There is no doubt that the consequences would be extremely serious for us as an Arab community."

AFP

Middle East News

Arab-Israeli

election

candidate

tells

Netanyahu

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'catastrophe'

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