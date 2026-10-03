Flydubai co-pilot identified as Omani national as investigation into alleged attack continues: The details

News Bulletin Reports
03-10-2026 | 13:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Flydubai co-pilot identified as Omani national as investigation into alleged attack continues: The details
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Flydubai co-pilot identified as Omani national as investigation into alleged attack continues: The details

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

The man accused of stabbing the captain of a Flydubai flight traveling from Dubai to Israel on Wednesday has been identified as 29-year-old Omani national Hammam al-Hammami.

Al-Hammami was born in the United Arab Emirates to an Omani father and a Syrian mother and spent his life in the UAE.

CNN reviewed a LinkedIn account under his name that said he worked for Oman Air for seven years before leaving the airline in February 2025. 

According to the account, he joined Royal Air Maroc in June 2025 and left in January 2026. The profile did not list any employment with Flydubai.
The LinkedIn account also featured a video containing an image of Ayman al-Zawahiri, who led al-Qaida after the death of Osama bin Laden. LinkedIn later removed the co-pilot’s account.

According to available information, al-Hammami had previously been barred from flying over concerns that he had adopted extremist ideological views. Despite the ban, he was later hired by Flydubai. 

It remains unclear whether Oman shared those concerns with the UAE.
Investigations are continuing to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to UAE Attorney General Hamad Saif al-Shamsi, the co-pilot carried out what he described as a terrorist attack. Al-Shamsi said the co-pilot attacked the captain inside the cockpit with an emergency ax and attempted to take control of the aircraft.

The additional information that has emerged has raised several questions, including whether countries typically notify one another when a pilot has been barred from flying.

There is not necessarily an automatic exchange of such information, as there is no unified international system requiring every warning concerning a pilot to be automatically shared with all countries and airlines.

Other questions remain unanswered, including how al-Hammami, an Omani national, was permitted to operate a flight to Israel despite the absence of diplomatic relations between Oman and Israel.

As more details emerge and authorities examine a possible motive linked to extremist ideology, another question is how and where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could respond to the incident.

Lebanon Economy

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

co-pilot

identified

Omani

national

investigation

alleged

attack

continues:

details

From Flydubai to the ballot box: Security takes center stage in Israel’s election campaign
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-10-02

UAE official says flydubai attack 'terrorist act' as he praises pilot

LBCI
Middle East News
04:43

UAE investigators say flydubai co-pilot was planning 'terrorist act'

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-10-02

Israeli officials to question co-pilot of flydubai flight: Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-10-01

Netanyahu says flydubai co-pilot underwent 'Islamist radical indoctrination'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-02

From Flydubai to the ballot box: Security takes center stage in Israel’s election campaign

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-02

Lebanon’s electricity tariff dilemma: Pay more to EDL or pay more to generators?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-01

From cockpit fight to emergency landing: What happened aboard Flydubai flight

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-01

Mossad takes lead in Flydubai investigation as Israel keeps Iran angle open

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-10

Israeli army says Shin Bet foiled Lebanon-linked cell in West Bank, with five suspects arrested

LBCI
World News
2026-04-27

German foreign minister: We need deterrence in face of nuclear threats

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-05

Iran military says combat drones attacked US site in Kuwait

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-20

Israel renews its evacuation warning for residents south of Zahrani River

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Flydubai co-pilot identified as Omani national as investigation into alleged attack continues: The details

LBCI
Middle East News
06:44

Loud explosions heard in Yemen capital: AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
09:16

Fire, smoke seen near Aramco facility in Riyadh

LBCI
World News
11:03

Russia pledges to continue massive strikes on Kyiv, urges foreign diplomats to leave city

LBCI
World News
07:34

US-Russia talks on Ukraine involve multi-billion dollar oil deal, NYT reports

LBCI
Middle East News
04:43

UAE investigators say flydubai co-pilot was planning 'terrorist act'

LBCI
World News
07:55

Two Iranians appear in UK court over alleged plot to target Jews

LBCI
World News
07:54

IEA: 325 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves released

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More