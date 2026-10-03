News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
21
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Ain Bel Ain
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
21
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Flydubai co-pilot identified as Omani national as investigation into alleged attack continues: The details
News Bulletin Reports
03-10-2026 | 13:02
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Flydubai co-pilot identified as Omani national as investigation into alleged attack continues: The details
Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
The man accused of stabbing the captain of a Flydubai flight traveling from Dubai to Israel on Wednesday has been identified as 29-year-old Omani national Hammam al-Hammami.
Al-Hammami was born in the United Arab Emirates to an Omani father and a Syrian mother and spent his life in the UAE.
CNN reviewed a LinkedIn account under his name that said he worked for Oman Air for seven years before leaving the airline in February 2025.
According to the account, he joined Royal Air Maroc in June 2025 and left in January 2026. The profile did not list any employment with Flydubai.
The LinkedIn account also featured a video containing an image of Ayman al-Zawahiri, who led al-Qaida after the death of Osama bin Laden. LinkedIn later removed the co-pilot’s account.
According to available information, al-Hammami had previously been barred from flying over concerns that he had adopted extremist ideological views. Despite the ban, he was later hired by Flydubai.
It remains unclear whether Oman shared those concerns with the UAE.
Investigations are continuing to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
According to UAE Attorney General Hamad Saif al-Shamsi, the co-pilot carried out what he described as a terrorist attack. Al-Shamsi said the co-pilot attacked the captain inside the cockpit with an emergency ax and attempted to take control of the aircraft.
The additional information that has emerged has raised several questions, including whether countries typically notify one another when a pilot has been barred from flying.
There is not necessarily an automatic exchange of such information, as there is no unified international system requiring every warning concerning a pilot to be automatically shared with all countries and airlines.
Other questions remain unanswered, including how al-Hammami, an Omani national, was permitted to operate a flight to Israel despite the absence of diplomatic relations between Oman and Israel.
As more details emerge and authorities examine a possible motive linked to extremist ideology, another question is how and where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could respond to the incident.
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
co-pilot
identified
Omani
national
investigation
alleged
attack
continues:
details
From Flydubai to the ballot box: Security takes center stage in Israel’s election campaign
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-10-02
UAE official says flydubai attack 'terrorist act' as he praises pilot
Middle East News
2026-10-02
UAE official says flydubai attack 'terrorist act' as he praises pilot
0
Middle East News
04:43
UAE investigators say flydubai co-pilot was planning 'terrorist act'
Middle East News
04:43
UAE investigators say flydubai co-pilot was planning 'terrorist act'
0
Middle East News
2026-10-02
Israeli officials to question co-pilot of flydubai flight: Reuters
Middle East News
2026-10-02
Israeli officials to question co-pilot of flydubai flight: Reuters
0
Middle East News
2026-10-01
Netanyahu says flydubai co-pilot underwent 'Islamist radical indoctrination'
Middle East News
2026-10-01
Netanyahu says flydubai co-pilot underwent 'Islamist radical indoctrination'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-02
From Flydubai to the ballot box: Security takes center stage in Israel’s election campaign
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-02
From Flydubai to the ballot box: Security takes center stage in Israel’s election campaign
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-02
Lebanon’s electricity tariff dilemma: Pay more to EDL or pay more to generators?
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-02
Lebanon’s electricity tariff dilemma: Pay more to EDL or pay more to generators?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-01
From cockpit fight to emergency landing: What happened aboard Flydubai flight
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-01
From cockpit fight to emergency landing: What happened aboard Flydubai flight
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-01
Mossad takes lead in Flydubai investigation as Israel keeps Iran angle open
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-01
Mossad takes lead in Flydubai investigation as Israel keeps Iran angle open
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-10
Israeli army says Shin Bet foiled Lebanon-linked cell in West Bank, with five suspects arrested
Lebanon News
2026-02-10
Israeli army says Shin Bet foiled Lebanon-linked cell in West Bank, with five suspects arrested
0
World News
2026-04-27
German foreign minister: We need deterrence in face of nuclear threats
World News
2026-04-27
German foreign minister: We need deterrence in face of nuclear threats
0
Middle East News
2026-03-05
Iran military says combat drones attacked US site in Kuwait
Middle East News
2026-03-05
Iran military says combat drones attacked US site in Kuwait
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-20
Israel renews its evacuation warning for residents south of Zahrani River
Lebanon News
2026-03-20
Israel renews its evacuation warning for residents south of Zahrani River
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Flydubai co-pilot identified as Omani national as investigation into alleged attack continues: The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Flydubai co-pilot identified as Omani national as investigation into alleged attack continues: The details
2
Middle East News
06:44
Loud explosions heard in Yemen capital: AFP
Middle East News
06:44
Loud explosions heard in Yemen capital: AFP
3
Middle East News
09:16
Fire, smoke seen near Aramco facility in Riyadh
Middle East News
09:16
Fire, smoke seen near Aramco facility in Riyadh
4
World News
11:03
Russia pledges to continue massive strikes on Kyiv, urges foreign diplomats to leave city
World News
11:03
Russia pledges to continue massive strikes on Kyiv, urges foreign diplomats to leave city
5
World News
07:34
US-Russia talks on Ukraine involve multi-billion dollar oil deal, NYT reports
World News
07:34
US-Russia talks on Ukraine involve multi-billion dollar oil deal, NYT reports
6
Middle East News
04:43
UAE investigators say flydubai co-pilot was planning 'terrorist act'
Middle East News
04:43
UAE investigators say flydubai co-pilot was planning 'terrorist act'
7
World News
07:55
Two Iranians appear in UK court over alleged plot to target Jews
World News
07:55
Two Iranians appear in UK court over alleged plot to target Jews
8
World News
07:54
IEA: 325 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves released
World News
07:54
IEA: 325 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves released
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More