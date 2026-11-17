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Middle East Airlines welcomes new Airbus A321XLR as PM Salam highlights Lebanon's recovery ambitions
Lebanon News
17-11-2026 | 08:14
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Middle East Airlines welcomes new Airbus A321XLR as PM Salam highlights Lebanon's recovery ambitions
A new Airbus A321XLR aircraft arrived at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport on Tuesday from Airbus' manufacturing facilities in Hamburg, Germany, joining the fleet of Lebanon's national carrier, Middle East Airlines (MEA).
MEA Chairman and Director General Mohammad El Hout said the aircraft's key advantage is its flight range of up to 10 hours, allowing the airline to reach markets previously accessible only with wide-body aircraft.
El Hout also announced that an Airbus A330neo would arrive within two weeks, noting that the aircraft is capable of reaching the United States while meeting the highest standards.
Speaking at the welcoming ceremony, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said the arrival of new aircraft bearing Lebanon's cedar emblem represents more than a fleet upgrade.
"It is an expression of confidence in this country, a willingness to invest in its future, and the Lebanese people's determination to maintain their place in the world," Salam said.
He praised MEA's longstanding role in connecting Lebanon with Arab countries and Lebanese communities abroad, recalling how the airline continued operating through periods of prosperity and hardship.
Salam noted that while the airline celebrated its 80th anniversary last year, the focus today is on the future.
"What we want for Lebanon is not merely to withstand crises, but to move together toward recovery, renewal, and expansion, and to restore our country's position, role, and standing in the region and the world," he said.
The prime minister described the new aircraft as an investment in Lebanon's potential as a hub for connectivity, business, and tourism, stressing that the achievement sends a message of hope about the ability of Lebanese institutions to plan, deliver, and overcome challenges.
He also praised El Hout's leadership and determination to maintain and develop the airline despite Lebanon's difficult circumstances.
Salam extended his appreciation to MEA's pilots, cabin crews, engineers, technicians, maintenance teams, ground staff, and operations personnel for their professionalism and dedication to passenger safety.
He emphasized the state's responsibility to provide the stability and infrastructure needed to support successful national institutions.
"We welcome these aircraft today and look forward to the new opportunities they will open for Lebanon," Salam concluded, congratulating MEA and expressing hope that the Lebanese cedar would remain a symbol of confidence, progress, and success.
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