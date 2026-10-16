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Lebanese Army intervenes after armed Hezbollah members surround criminal investigation patrol
Lebanon News
16-10-2026 | 11:01
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Lebanese Army intervenes after armed Hezbollah members surround criminal investigation patrol
The Lebanese Army arrived to support a patrol from the Criminal Investigations Department after it was surrounded by armed individuals affiliated with Hezbollah.
The armed groups subsequently withdrew following the army’s arrival.
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