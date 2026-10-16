Lebanese Army intervenes after armed Hezbollah members surround criminal investigation patrol

Lebanon News
16-10-2026 | 11:01
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Lebanese Army intervenes after armed Hezbollah members surround criminal investigation patrol
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Lebanese Army intervenes after armed Hezbollah members surround criminal investigation patrol

The Lebanese Army arrived to support a patrol from the Criminal Investigations Department after it was surrounded by armed individuals affiliated with Hezbollah.

The armed groups subsequently withdrew following the army’s arrival.

Lebanon News

intervenes

after

armed

Hezbollah

members

surround

criminal

investigation

patrol

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