Iran Guards say hit US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain: State broadcaster

Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) said on Wednesday they had hit dozens of U.S. military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait in response to American strikes, in a statement carried by state broadcaster IRIB.



"In an initial response to this aggression, the IRGC Navy and Aerospace Force carried out a joint missile and drone operation, striking 85 key U.S. military facilities" in the two countries, while also shooting down an MQ-9 drone, the statement said.



AFP



