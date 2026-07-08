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Iran Guards say hit US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain: State broadcaster
Middle East News
08-07-2026 | 00:00
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Iran Guards say hit US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain: State broadcaster
Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) said on Wednesday they had hit dozens of U.S. military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait in response to American strikes, in a statement carried by state broadcaster IRIB.
"In an initial response to this aggression, the IRGC Navy and Aerospace Force carried out a joint missile and drone operation, striking 85 key U.S. military facilities" in the two countries, while also shooting down an MQ-9 drone, the statement said.
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