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Germany charges seven suspected Hamas members over planned attack
World News
11-09-2026 | 08:57
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Germany charges seven suspected Hamas members over planned attack
German federal prosecutors have charged seven suspected Hamas members in Berlin with membership in a foreign terrorist organization and preparing an attack, including by procuring weapons, they said on Friday.
German security forces have repeatedly warned that since the Hamas-led attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023, various militant groups have called for violence against Jews in Germany.
German domestic intelligence has said the foiled plot shows that Hamas or affiliated individuals are attempting to "establish clandestine logistical networks in Germany for procuring weapons and planning attacks."
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