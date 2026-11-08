FM Raggi meets Lebanese diaspora in Montreal, vows to restore state sovereignty and end unauthorized weapons

Lebanon News
08-11-2026 | 08:49
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FM Raggi meets Lebanese diaspora in Montreal, vows to restore state sovereignty and end unauthorized weapons
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FM Raggi meets Lebanese diaspora in Montreal, vows to restore state sovereignty and end unauthorized weapons

Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi reaffirmed Lebanon's commitment to restoring state sovereignty and ensuring that weapons remain exclusively in the hands of the Lebanese Army.

Speaking at a gathering with the Lebanese community in Montreal, organized by Consul General Charbel Nemer and attended by diplomatic, political and religious representatives, Raggi praised the Lebanese diaspora's contributions to Canada and thanked Canadian authorities for supporting Lebanese immigrants.

He stressed that Lebanon would no longer accept unauthorized weapons or allow any party to negotiate or make decisions on its behalf.

"Lebanese diplomacy is now 100% Lebanese," Raggi said, emphasizing that the country would not be drawn into wars serving foreign interests or become a hostage to regional powers.

He noted that the government had adopted decisions to restrict weapons to legitimate security forces and outlaw military activities by unauthorized groups. Although these measures have yet to be implemented, he reaffirmed the government's determination to move forward.

Raggi said Lebanon's priority is to end Israeli occupation, eliminate unauthorized weapons and restore economic prosperity and stability.

He also announced that he had discussed resuming direct flights between Lebanon and Canada with Canadian officials, pledging to address obstacles preventing the move.

Additionally, he said biometric passports would soon be available to Lebanese citizens in Canada.

Lebanon News

Raggi

meets

Lebanese

diaspora

Montreal,

restore

state

sovereignty

unauthorized

weapons

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