The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) imposed sanctions on the Wa Ta’awanu Association, Gold Global and Sankari Gold, as well as three individuals: Afif Abdel Rida Chouman, Hassan Khechen and Ibrahim Khechen.



The Wa Ta’awanu Association was sanctioned for allegedly providing cover for the group’s activities “under the guise of delivering humanitarian services.”



The sanctions included Wa Ta’awanu founder Afif Abdel Rida Chouman, who “leads the charity and coordinates the organization’s activities at Hizballah’s direction,” according to a statement, as well as Lebanese businessman and money changer Hassan Khechen and his brother Ibrahim Khechen, who have “transferred significant funds over the course of their operations from the IRGC-QF to Lebanon on behalf of Hizballah.”



“The U.S. government will continue to disrupt Iran’s attempts to exert influence in the region and fund its proxies,” said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent.