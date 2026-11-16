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Trump says may meet with North Korean leader Kim in China
World News
16-11-2026 | 09:53
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Trump says may meet with North Korean leader Kim in China
U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he could meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in China, in a surprise announcement as he left the White House at the start of a trip to Asia.
"We may meet with Kim Jong Un," Trump told reporters, adding that President Xi Jinping might invite Kim when leaders gather in Shenzhen for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.
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