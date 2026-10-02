News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Thawani
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US sanctions alleged Hamas finance network, including two France-based charities
World News
02-10-2026 | 10:36
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US sanctions alleged Hamas finance network, including two France-based charities
The United States on Friday issued sanctions against three individuals and two France-based charities that it said were part of a network that raised more than $2 million for Palestinian armed group Hamas.
"These designations expose a sophisticated, multi‑year financing architecture that moved more than $2 million to Hamas through deceptive charitable fronts and cryptocurrency channels, demonstrating the organization's persistent ability to adapt its fundraising mechanisms to evade detection," the U.S. Treasury said in a statement.
AFP
World News
sanctions
alleged
Hamas
finance
network,
including
France-based
charities
Next
EU chief welcomes G7 accord averting US diesel export ban
Trump says Europe agrees to release 'massive amount' of diesel
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-20
US sanctions 10 individuals over alleged Hezbollah cash-transfer network
Lebanon News
2026-08-20
US sanctions 10 individuals over alleged Hezbollah cash-transfer network
0
World News
2026-07-24
US hits network of Iranian financier Zanjani with more sanctions
World News
2026-07-24
US hits network of Iranian financier Zanjani with more sanctions
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-18
From Assad-era kidnappings to alleged terror plot: Lebanon uncovers cross-border network
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-18
From Assad-era kidnappings to alleged terror plot: Lebanon uncovers cross-border network
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Five arrested over alleged Syria-Lebanon network; Hezbollah-linked figure identified
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Five arrested over alleged Syria-Lebanon network; Hezbollah-linked figure identified
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:27
Iraq says gets US exemption for Iranian flights to and from holy city
World News
12:27
Iraq says gets US exemption for Iranian flights to and from holy city
0
World News
11:58
Pakistan says Mecca pact members to hold emergency talks on engaging Houthis
World News
11:58
Pakistan says Mecca pact members to hold emergency talks on engaging Houthis
0
World News
11:46
G7 say to release '100 mn barrels' of diesel and crude
World News
11:46
G7 say to release '100 mn barrels' of diesel and crude
0
World News
11:01
EU chief welcomes G7 accord averting US diesel export ban
World News
11:01
EU chief welcomes G7 accord averting US diesel export ban
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-14
Two days, tough questions: PM Salam government faces Parliament
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-14
Two days, tough questions: PM Salam government faces Parliament
0
World News
2026-04-14
China’s president calls for stronger ties with the Arab world
World News
2026-04-14
China’s president calls for stronger ties with the Arab world
0
Middle East News
2026-03-16
Strike kills at least four Iraqi fighters near Syria border: Security sources
Middle East News
2026-03-16
Strike kills at least four Iraqi fighters near Syria border: Security sources
0
Middle East News
2026-06-03
India condemns Kuwait airport attack, says one citizen dead
Middle East News
2026-06-03
India condemns Kuwait airport attack, says one citizen dead
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:09
PM Salam visits Nabatieh: Let us all rally under the banner of our state
Lebanon News
03:09
PM Salam visits Nabatieh: Let us all rally under the banner of our state
2
Lebanon News
05:50
Aoun: Lebanon will stand by southern residents until Israeli occupation ends
Lebanon News
05:50
Aoun: Lebanon will stand by southern residents until Israeli occupation ends
3
Lebanon News
10:16
Salam seeks withdrawal timeline and new UN force as Rubio tackles verification mechanism
Lebanon News
10:16
Salam seeks withdrawal timeline and new UN force as Rubio tackles verification mechanism
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon’s electricity tariff dilemma: Pay more to EDL or pay more to generators?
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon’s electricity tariff dilemma: Pay more to EDL or pay more to generators?
5
Lebanon Economy
02:47
Fuel prices slightly drop across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:47
Fuel prices slightly drop across Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
04:41
Lebanon condemns Houthi drone attack on power facility in Medina
Lebanon News
04:41
Lebanon condemns Houthi drone attack on power facility in Medina
7
World News
10:24
Trump says Europe agrees to release 'massive amount' of diesel
World News
10:24
Trump says Europe agrees to release 'massive amount' of diesel
8
Middle East News
07:08
UAE official says flydubai attack 'terrorist act' as he praises pilot
Middle East News
07:08
UAE official says flydubai attack 'terrorist act' as he praises pilot
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More