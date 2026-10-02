US sanctions alleged Hamas finance network, including two France-based charities

The United States on Friday issued sanctions against three individuals and two France-based charities that it said were part of a network that raised more than $2 million for Palestinian armed group Hamas.



"These designations expose a sophisticated, multi‑year financing architecture that moved more than $2 million to Hamas through deceptive charitable fronts and cryptocurrency channels, demonstrating the organization's persistent ability to adapt its fundraising mechanisms to evade detection," the U.S. Treasury said in a statement.



AFP