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Lebanese Army on Independence Day: Restoring sovereignty and placing weapons under state control remain top priorities
Lebanon News
19-11-2026 | 12:11
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Lebanese Army on Independence Day: Restoring sovereignty and placing weapons under state control remain top priorities
The Lebanese army reaffirmed its commitment to restoring sovereignty over the country's entire territory and ensuring that weapons remain exclusively under state control, despite continued Israeli occupation and attacks.
The statement came in the army's order of the day marking Lebanon's 83rd Independence Day, observed on November 22.
A ceremony was held at the Defense Ministry in Yarzeh, presided over by Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Hassan Audi on behalf of Army Commander Gen. Rodolphe Haykal, in the presence of senior officers and civilian staff.
Similar ceremonies took place across military commands, academies and units, while wreaths were laid at memorials honoring fallen soldiers.
In its Independence Day message, the army highlighted the challenges Lebanon has faced since gaining independence, stressing that the anniversary comes amid exceptional circumstances, including continued Israeli occupation of Lebanese territory and repeated attacks and violations that have caused casualties, destroyed villages and prevented displaced residents from returning home.
"Restoring sovereignty over our entire territory remains a national priority from which there will be no retreat," the statement said.
The army emphasized its commitment to implementing government decisions and existing agreements, continuing its deployment in southern Lebanon and extending state authority across the country, which requires placing all weapons under state control.
It accused Israel of violating existing agreements and failing to fulfill its commitments, obstructing the army's efforts and threatening Lebanon's security and stability.
The statement also stressed the need to maintain the highest levels of military readiness, particularly as the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) approaches the end of its mission.
Alongside its responsibilities in the south, the army said its units continue to monitor and secure Lebanon's northern and eastern borders and territorial waters, combat terrorism, organized crime and drug trafficking, prevent smuggling and pursue those threatening security.
The army also called for strengthening national unity and preserving civil peace, warning that Lebanon's adversaries could exploit the country's difficult circumstances to fuel internal divisions.
It urged citizens to support the military and avoid incitement or attempts to undermine national stability.
The statement further emphasized the importance of developing the military's capabilities and making effective use of available resources, while expressing appreciation for support from friendly and partner countries and pledging to expand international cooperation.
Addressing military personnel, the army leadership acknowledged the financial and personal difficulties faced by soldiers and their families, promising continued efforts to protect their rights and improve their conditions.
It praised the military's achievements despite limited resources, stressing that the institution's strength lies not only in its equipment but also in the competence, discipline and dedication of its personnel.
The army urged soldiers to uphold their oath and the principles of honor, sacrifice and loyalty, reaffirming that the military maintains equal distance from all political parties.
Concluding its message, the army stressed that Lebanon's independence would remain incomplete until its territory is liberated and state authority is fully restored, while paying tribute to fallen soldiers and wounded personnel and reaffirming its commitment to Lebanon's unity, security and stability.
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