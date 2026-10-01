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US sanctions Iran's largest automakers, major rail companies: Treasury
Middle East News
01-10-2026 | 13:11
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US sanctions Iran's largest automakers, major rail companies: Treasury
The United States on Thursday announced fresh sanctions targeting Iran's largest automakers, as well as major rail, manufacturing and metals companies, as Washington seeks to exert maximum pressure in its war against the country.
"Because the rail and automotive sectors represent some of the regime's largest remaining sources of revenue and logistical capacity, today’s action strikes directly at the critical arteries Iran relies on to sustain its economy and evade sanctions," the U.S. Treasury said in a statement.
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