Gaza Health Ministry spokesperson to Al Jazeera: Northern Gaza hospitals are completely out of service

2023-11-21 | 03:29
Gaza Health Ministry spokesperson to Al Jazeera: Northern Gaza hospitals are completely out of service
Gaza Health Ministry spokesperson to Al Jazeera: Northern Gaza hospitals are completely out of service

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Health in Gaza told Al Jazeera that hospitals in northern Gaza are completely out of service, and the Israeli army is shelling Al-Shifa Hospital, destroying parts of it. 

Adding that approximately 120 individuals from the Indonesian Hospital have been evacuated to Nasser Hospital.
 

